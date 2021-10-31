All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB/Scranton
|7
|5
|1
|0
|1
|11
|17
|15
|Springfield
|6
|4
|0
|2
|0
|10
|19
|14
|Hartford
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|16
|14
|Hershey
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|15
|14
|Bridgeport
|7
|3
|2
|0
|2
|8
|19
|18
|Charlotte
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|18
|17
|Providence
|7
|2
|3
|1
|1
|6
|15
|24
|Lehigh Valley
|7
|0
|5
|2
|0
|2
|10
|21
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cleveland
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|10
|21
|18
|Syracuse
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|23
|22
|Laval
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|30
|24
|Utica
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|15
|6
|Rochester
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|27
|27
|Toronto
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|21
|24
|Belleville
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|19
|27
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|19
|10
|Manitoba
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|19
|15
|Iowa
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|17
|13
|Texas
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|16
|14
|Grand Rapids
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|5
|15
|16
|Rockford
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|16
|27
|Milwaukee
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|13
|20
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|13
|27
|15
|Stockton
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|9
|19
|10
|Bakersfield
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|20
|20
|Abbotsford
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8
|19
|21
|Henderson
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|19
|18
|Tucson
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|16
|18
|San Jose
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|12
|12
|Colorado
|7
|1
|5
|0
|1
|3
|25
|34
|San Diego
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|14
|23
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Rochester 6, Laval 5
Manitoba 5, Iowa 3
Toronto 5, Belleville 2
Bridgeport 6, Providence 4
Charlotte 3, Hartford 2
Cleveland 2, Hershey 1
Grand Rapids 4, Milwaukee 1
Henderson 4, Bakersfield 2
Syracuse 3, Lehigh Valley 2
WB/Scranton 4, Springfield 3
Rockford 4, Texas 3
Stockton 6, Colorado 3
Tucson 6, San Diego 4
Ontario 3, Abbotsford 2
Charlotte at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.