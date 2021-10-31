Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB/Scranton 7 5 1 0 1 11 17 15
Springfield 6 4 0 2 0 10 19 14
Hartford 7 4 2 1 0 9 16 14
Hershey 6 3 1 1 1 8 15 14
Bridgeport 7 3 2 0 2 8 19 18
Charlotte 6 3 2 1 0 7 18 17
Providence 7 2 3 1 1 6 15 24
Lehigh Valley 7 0 5 2 0 2 10 21
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cleveland 7 4 1 0 2 10 21 18
Syracuse 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 22
Laval 8 4 3 1 0 9 30 24
Utica 4 4 0 0 0 8 15 6
Rochester 6 4 2 0 0 8 27 27
Toronto 7 4 3 0 0 8 21 24
Belleville 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 27
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 5 4 1 0 0 8 19 10
Manitoba 6 4 2 0 0 8 19 15
Iowa 5 3 2 0 0 6 17 13
Texas 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 14
Grand Rapids 6 2 3 0 1 5 15 16
Rockford 6 2 4 0 0 4 16 27
Milwaukee 5 1 4 0 0 2 13 20
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 7 6 0 0 1 13 27 15
Stockton 5 4 0 1 0 9 19 10
Bakersfield 7 4 3 0 0 8 20 20
Abbotsford 7 3 2 2 0 8 19 21
Henderson 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 18
Tucson 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 18
San Jose 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 12
Colorado 7 1 5 0 1 3 25 34
San Diego 5 1 4 0 0 2 14 23

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Rochester 6, Laval 5

Manitoba 5, Iowa 3

Toronto 5, Belleville 2

Bridgeport 6, Providence 4

Charlotte 3, Hartford 2

Cleveland 2, Hershey 1

Grand Rapids 4, Milwaukee 1

Henderson 4, Bakersfield 2

Syracuse 3, Lehigh Valley 2

WB/Scranton 4, Springfield 3

Rockford 4, Texas 3

Stockton 6, Colorado 3

Tucson 6, San Diego 4

Ontario 3, Abbotsford 2

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-01 00:37 GMT+08:00

