All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA WB/Scranton 7 5 1 0 1 11 17 15 Springfield 6 4 0 2 0 10 19 14 Hartford 7 4 2 1 0 9 16 14 Hershey 6 3 1 1 1 8 15 14 Bridgeport 7 3 2 0 2 8 19 18 Charlotte 6 3 2 1 0 7 18 17 Providence 7 2 3 1 1 6 15 24 Lehigh Valley 7 0 5 2 0 2 10 21

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cleveland 7 4 1 0 2 10 21 18 Syracuse 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 22 Laval 8 4 3 1 0 9 30 24 Utica 4 4 0 0 0 8 15 6 Rochester 6 4 2 0 0 8 27 27 Toronto 7 4 3 0 0 8 21 24 Belleville 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 27

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 5 4 1 0 0 8 19 10 Manitoba 6 4 2 0 0 8 19 15 Iowa 5 3 2 0 0 6 17 13 Texas 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 14 Grand Rapids 6 2 3 0 1 5 15 16 Rockford 6 2 4 0 0 4 16 27 Milwaukee 5 1 4 0 0 2 13 20

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 7 6 0 0 1 13 27 15 Stockton 5 4 0 1 0 9 19 10 Bakersfield 7 4 3 0 0 8 20 20 Abbotsford 7 3 2 2 0 8 19 21 Henderson 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 18 Tucson 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 18 San Jose 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 12 Colorado 7 1 5 0 1 3 25 34 San Diego 5 1 4 0 0 2 14 23

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Rochester 6, Laval 5

Manitoba 5, Iowa 3

Toronto 5, Belleville 2

Bridgeport 6, Providence 4

Charlotte 3, Hartford 2

Cleveland 2, Hershey 1

Grand Rapids 4, Milwaukee 1

Henderson 4, Bakersfield 2

Syracuse 3, Lehigh Valley 2

WB/Scranton 4, Springfield 3

Rockford 4, Texas 3

Stockton 6, Colorado 3

Tucson 6, San Diego 4

Ontario 3, Abbotsford 2

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.