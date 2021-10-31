Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 22:09
SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Evansville 6 5 1 0 0 10 20 15
Huntsville 4 4 0 0 0 8 19 11
Fayetteville 4 4 0 0 0 8 12 5
Quad City 5 3 1 0 1 7 19 13
Knoxville 3 3 0 0 0 6 9 5
Pensacola 5 2 2 1 0 5 14 15
Birmingham 6 1 2 3 0 5 19 27
Peoria 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 5
Roanoke 4 0 2 1 1 2 9 16
Macon 5 0 4 0 1 1 7 18
Vermilion County 3 0 3 0 0 0 4 12

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville 2, Macon 1

Quad City 5, Vermilion County 2

Knoxville 3, Roanoke 2

Evansville 3, Peoria 1

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 1

Sunday's Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 3 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-11-01 00:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off 197 billion US dollars
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off 197 billion US dollars
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification
Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Defending Taiwan from invasion is a must
Defending Taiwan from invasion is a must
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case