SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Evansville 6 5 1 0 0 10 20 15 Huntsville 4 4 0 0 0 8 19 11 Fayetteville 4 4 0 0 0 8 12 5 Quad City 5 3 1 0 1 7 19 13 Knoxville 3 3 0 0 0 6 9 5 Pensacola 5 2 2 1 0 5 14 15 Birmingham 6 1 2 3 0 5 19 27 Peoria 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 5 Roanoke 4 0 2 1 1 2 9 16 Macon 5 0 4 0 1 1 7 18 Vermilion County 3 0 3 0 0 0 4 12

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville 2, Macon 1

Quad City 5, Vermilion County 2

Knoxville 3, Roanoke 2

Evansville 3, Peoria 1

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 1

Sunday's Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 3 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled