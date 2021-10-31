Paris runners race Olympic marathon champion Kipchoge

Runners make their way down the Champs Elysees avenue during the 5 kms (3,125 mils) "Marathon for all Paris 24" in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Over ... Runners make their way down the Champs Elysees avenue during the 5 kms (3,125 mils) "Marathon for all Paris 24" in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Over 3'600 amateur runners faced off Sunday against Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge in a special race in the heart of Paris, as the city prepares to host the 2024 Olympics. All those he fails to catch over the 5-kilomter race will win access to an Olympic-related marathon in 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) — Some 3,600 amateur runners faced off Sunday against Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge in a special race in the heart of Paris, as the city prepares to host the 2024 Olympics.

The runners raced along the historic, cobblestoned Champs-Elysees, with Kipchoge starting off last.

All those he failed to catch over the 5-kilometer race — more than 1,000 people — won access to an Olympic-related marathon in 2024, according to organizers. The event was organized to mark 1,000 days before the Paris Games.

Kipchoge won gold in the Olympic marathon in August and in 2016, and is the world record holder for the marathon with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute and 39 seconds.

