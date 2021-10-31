Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, October 31, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy in the p.m.;86;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;SSW;12;82%;59%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;94;81;Sunny and humid;93;80;NW;8;62%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;74;59;Decreasing clouds;73;58;ENE;8;64%;36%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;80;69;Windy in the p.m.;77;65;WSW;14;55%;66%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;P.M. rain, breezy;58;47;A couple of showers;53;43;SSW;18;85%;84%;1

Anchorage, United States;Periods of rain;45;37;Periods of rain;39;31;N;8;79%;95%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;64;44;Mostly sunny;66;47;E;7;49%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little a.m. snow;42;34;A morning shower;45;36;WSW;15;79%;80%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and warmer;93;72;Mostly sunny, warm;95;71;E;8;44%;3%;12

Athens, Greece;Sun and clouds;65;51;Partial sunshine;67;56;SSE;5;71%;27%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this morning;61;55;A morning shower;64;53;SSW;13;63%;40%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Very warm;91;68;High clouds and warm;93;66;N;9;35%;4%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;74;Thunderstorms;89;74;S;5;82%;79%;3

Bangalore, India;A thunderstorm;82;68;A t-storm in spots;78;68;ENE;6;80%;65%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;NE;6;75%;79%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;64;A couple of showers;72;55;WNW;10;66%;62%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;64;41;Partly sunny;59;41;SSW;5;61%;28%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;61;43;Partly sunny;63;48;ESE;7;66%;26%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, mild;64;47;A little a.m. rain;54;45;S;6;90%;66%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;63;50;A few showers;64;49;SE;5;83%;83%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A morning t-storm;80;67;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;66;NW;10;71%;72%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy in the p.m.;60;41;Mostly cloudy;59;45;ESE;11;73%;74%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and a t-storm;61;48;A couple of showers;53;46;SSW;12;73%;71%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;56;48;Partly sunny;60;44;WNW;4;73%;27%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;60;36;Partly sunny;59;44;E;6;73%;44%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A thick cloud cover;78;60;Not as warm;72;63;SSE;10;76%;75%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;89;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;68;N;6;48%;67%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;71;53;Mostly sunny, nice;73;49;NW;6;55%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;87;71;Mostly sunny;88;69;WNW;7;25%;6%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;70;60;Cooler with showers;64;53;SW;14;69%;91%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;80;69;A little p.m. rain;82;67;NE;3;58%;75%;7

Chennai, India;Morning showers;90;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;79;NE;7;83%;85%;2

Chicago, United States;Breezy with sunshine;54;37;Partly sunny;47;34;WNW;10;52%;4%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;87;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;74;WSW;6;84%;83%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;56;49;A little a.m. rain;53;45;SSW;7;86%;59%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Humid;86;79;Partly sunny, nice;88;79;N;13;69%;6%;7

Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;79;51;Mostly sunny;79;55;SE;6;49%;12%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy with clearing;90;75;A shower or two;89;75;NE;13;74%;69%;12

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;82;62;Hazy sunshine;86;64;ESE;6;53%;0%;5

Denver, United States;An afternoon shower;46;32;Cold, an a.m. shower;44;31;ESE;6;77%;55%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;88;67;Hazy sun;87;65;NNW;5;56%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;95;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;SE;5;60%;63%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A little rain;54;44;A couple of showers;51;40;WSW;15;79%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;61;41;Plenty of sun;62;38;NE;5;38%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower and t-storm;73;68;Showers around;74;65;WSW;16;84%;74%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A heavy p.m. shower;72;70;Downpours;75;72;NNE;4;90%;92%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;64;A t-storm around;83;65;ENE;7;41%;46%;13

Havana, Cuba;Some sun, pleasant;80;70;Clouds and sun;82;69;NE;7;59%;4%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy in the p.m.;49;46;Mostly cloudy;50;41;SSE;11;92%;3%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;91;76;A t-storm or two;91;77;NNW;5;75%;66%;8

Hong Kong, China;Sun and some clouds;84;73;Nice with sunshine;81;73;ENE;9;69%;42%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;84;71;Mostly sunny;84;72;N;7;60%;18%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;87;71;A t-storm around;87;71;E;5;64%;55%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;81;55;Mostly sunny;79;57;NNE;6;40%;3%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;61;51;A.M. showers, cloudy;58;50;SW;5;98%;85%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;75;Rain and a t-storm;86;74;ENE;6;75%;74%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;96;81;Plenty of sunshine;93;82;NNW;6;57%;2%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;79;57;Partly sunny;84;60;WSW;9;36%;0%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;74;37;Plenty of sun;67;34;N;7;21%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;93;67;Hazy sunshine;94;66;SSW;7;37%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;73;55;Hazy sunshine;73;53;SW;5;68%;27%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;102;80;Sunny and very warm;102;81;NNE;9;21%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny, not as cool;57;30;Mostly sunny;54;39;SE;6;80%;28%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of t-storms;87;77;A thunderstorm;89;76;N;7;67%;59%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;73;W;6;72%;72%;4

Kolkata, India;Brilliant sunshine;89;72;Mostly sunny;88;72;N;6;55%;2%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;90;76;A t-storm or two;94;78;W;5;74%;84%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy with a shower;59;39;Overcast, a shower;59;38;N;7;54%;70%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;88;76;A t-storm around;88;75;SW;7;72%;55%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;63;59;Partial sunshine;64;58;SSE;7;81%;7%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain and a t-storm;70;61;Mostly cloudy;69;56;NW;5;79%;32%;1

London, United Kingdom;Rain this morning;57;47;Mostly cloudy;55;41;SW;11;69%;32%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;70;55;Cloudy and cool;70;54;SSW;5;74%;4%;2

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;83;76;A shower in the a.m.;82;75;WNW;7;66%;67%;11

Madrid, Spain;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;58;Showers around;65;44;W;7;59%;61%;2

Male, Maldives;Clearing;88;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;79;W;14;71%;91%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;77;A morning t-storm;85;76;NNE;5;82%;77%;2

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;91;78;A little a.m. rain;90;79;ESE;7;64%;75%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;46;Nice with sunshine;72;50;W;7;55%;2%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;73;50;Periods of sun;73;49;N;6;55%;44%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;82;72;A passing shower;80;74;ENE;7;63%;66%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Decreasing clouds;53;34;Mostly sunny;50;37;SE;8;87%;3%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with some sun;90;76;Mostly sunny;90;77;E;12;62%;7%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy, not as warm;76;62;Low clouds;72;64;E;12;77%;44%;2

Montreal, Canada;Rain;51;43;Mostly sunny, breezy;51;38;WSW;15;64%;2%;2

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, mild;49;38;Sunny and mild;49;29;SW;6;82%;0%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;95;78;Partial sunshine;94;79;NE;5;50%;2%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy;81;60;A t-storm around;78;60;N;13;61%;64%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny;62;50;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;46;W;17;50%;5%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A couple of showers;78;63;A shower in the p.m.;80;62;SSE;7;64%;81%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of snow;34;22;A little snow;29;19;SSE;10;76%;93%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clearing, showers;70;55;Cloudy;72;56;NNE;5;68%;27%;2

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy and mild;51;45;Mild with rain;52;48;SSE;7;84%;86%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain tapering off;53;41;Breezy with a shower;51;35;WSW;15;59%;59%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Inc. clouds;86;79;A t-storm around;85;78;E;14;74%;68%;8

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;85;75;A shower and t-storm;84;75;WNW;5;83%;85%;2

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;ENE;6;82%;69%;8

Paris, France;Rain and a t-storm;64;48;A shower;57;46;SSW;10;60%;68%;2

Perth, Australia;Clearing;75;57;Cooler;64;55;SW;15;58%;30%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;E;5;71%;73%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;NNE;10;75%;58%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;94;70;A t-storm around;94;70;SE;6;52%;49%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;59;40;Occasional rain;54;44;WNW;4;82%;75%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little a.m. rain;64;48;Clouds and sun;60;37;W;5;69%;6%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;66;53;Occasional rain;66;54;S;8;74%;93%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;76;58;Humid with some sun;75;61;N;6;84%;15%;4

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;88;77;A shower in the a.m.;87;77;ENE;9;67%;81%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;39;35;Mostly cloudy;38;30;N;12;75%;33%;0

Riga, Latvia;Breezy this morning;55;43;Partly sunny;53;40;SSE;10;72%;0%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;77;68;Cloudy, p.m. rain;72;68;WNW;6;93%;94%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;88;68;Sunny and nice;89;67;S;4;18%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;A shower in places;70;55;Thunderstorms;67;54;WSW;7;86%;91%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;46;43;Mild with low clouds;49;34;SSE;4;90%;25%;0

San Francisco, United States;Some sun returning;64;57;Rain possible;62;57;SSW;9;79%;83%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm or two;76;65;A shower and t-storm;75;65;ENE;7;78%;85%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;88;76;A passing shower;87;77;E;10;67%;73%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;75;63;A p.m. t-storm;77;63;NNW;5;89%;80%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;71;47;Sunshine;70;47;ENE;6;28%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy and cooler;76;55;Turning cloudy;72;53;SW;7;54%;11%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with sunshine;88;73;A shower or two;88;74;N;7;71%;67%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;67;56;Mostly cloudy;64;50;NW;7;80%;15%;2

Seattle, United States;Plenty of sunshine;57;41;A little p.m. rain;57;46;SSE;6;65%;87%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy sun;68;51;Sun and some clouds;62;42;W;5;65%;26%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;72;59;Partly sunny;72;61;NNE;9;63%;24%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;N;4;72%;63%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clearing;55;34;Partly sunny;58;35;SSE;4;69%;3%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;87;76;A shower in places;86;76;ENE;8;68%;68%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;52;40;Mostly cloudy;53;47;S;8;82%;66%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;67;57;Increasing clouds;73;64;NNE;13;51%;23%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;79;71;Areas of low clouds;79;71;E;10;69%;44%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Partial sunshine;51;47;Mostly cloudy;51;37;SSE;7;87%;2%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;59;40;Plenty of sunshine;60;40;ENE;5;56%;2%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower in the p.m.;55;45;Partly sunny;63;47;N;5;67%;37%;2

Tehran, Iran;A shower in the p.m.;72;57;Increasing clouds;72;55;S;5;34%;8%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy in the p.m.;84;72;Decreasing clouds;84;72;WNW;6;51%;11%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;72;46;A passing shower;74;54;E;3;48%;90%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;60;55;An afternoon shower;67;58;NNE;7;70%;84%;2

Toronto, Canada;Breezy;56;44;Sunshine and breezy;50;39;WSW;16;61%;5%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun, nice;79;69;Nice with sunshine;80;68;SE;9;47%;6%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain and drizzle;78;66;Mostly cloudy;80;67;WSW;11;68%;44%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;43;15;Clearing;45;15;SSW;9;57%;65%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;54;39;Afternoon rain;58;48;ESE;5;50%;91%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;56;45;Mostly cloudy;59;43;NW;6;79%;74%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, warm;91;75;Hot with a shower;92;75;N;5;59%;66%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine and mild;55;38;Mostly sunny;50;39;SSE;10;85%;2%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, mild;61;39;Mostly sunny;57;40;SSE;10;68%;15%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;61;54;Partly sunny;63;55;N;10;65%;4%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers around;91;77;A morning shower;91;77;WSW;4;69%;79%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy with a shower;57;41;A shower in the a.m.;60;42;NE;3;78%;66%;2

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-10-31 21:33 GMT+08:00

