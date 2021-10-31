Alexa
Taiwan panel maker Innolux to implement pay raises next year

Second year in row company has raised starting salaries for workers

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/31 20:58
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Innolux Corporation, one of the largest panel makers in Taiwan, will implement a pay raise for its employees on Jan. 1 next year.

The raise will bring the starting monthly salary for engineers with a bachelor's degree up to NT$44,000 (US$1,517) and NT$58,000 for workers with a master’s degree who serve in key posts, CNA reported.

The company’s decision to raise the pay for its employees for next year was announced in a press release on Sunday (Oct. 31). The decision came three days after the government approved a 4% pay raise for public-sector workers to be implemented next year.

This is the second year in a row the company has raised the starting salaries for its workers, according to the report.

The company said that it will also implement salary structure adjustments and merit-based salary adjustments after workers join the company.

In addition, Innolux also offers flexible work hours to accommodate the need to take care of family members or handle emergencies, as well the option of working from home a few days a year, the report said.
