Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Police: 1 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Halloween party

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 18:28
Police: 1 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Halloween party

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — One man died and nine other people were wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party in eastern Texas, police said.

Gunfire erupted late Saturday at an event center in Texarkana, police said in a news release. Police estimate that “at least a couple hundred people” were there.

The 10 people who were shot went to two hospitals for treatment; either by ambulance, police unit or private vehicle, police said.

A 20-year-old man was later pronounced dead at one of the hospitals. His name was not released. Police said the injuries of the other nine people didn't appear to be life-threatening.

The suspected shooter hasn't been taken into custody. Police said the suspect left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Texarkana is located on the Texas border, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) east of Dallas.

Updated : 2021-10-31 20:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert