Thailand includes Taiwan in its latest quarantine exemption list

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Beginning from Monday (Nov. 1), international tourists from 63 countries and regions who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not have to undergo quarantine in order to travel to Thailand, according to China Times.

On Oct. 21, the Thai government announced that fully vaccinated tourists from a list of 46 countries and regions are exempt from quarantine when they travel to Thailand. Taiwan was not included in the list.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs revised the list on Saturday night (Oct. 30), extending it to 63 countries and regions, including Taiwan, the report said.

However, the Thai government currently accepts only certain vaccines, with the list including AstraZeneca (AZ), Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT), Moderna, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Johnson & Johnson, and Sputnik V. Taiwan’s Medigen is not included in Thailand’s current list of accepted doses.

According to the Thai government’s plan, international tourists from the countries on the list must have been fully vaccinated for 14 days and stayed in their respective countries for 21 days, and they must also show proof of a negative PCR test result from within 72 hours before their arrival, the report said. On the day of their arrival, they must undergo another PCR test and stay at a hotel certified by the Thai government to await the results.

Only after the final PCR results turn out to be negative can they be allowed to travel freely in Thailand. In addition, they must purchase medical insurance with a premium of up to US$50,000 (NT$1.4 million) before they can apply to enter the country via the Thailand Pass website, according to the report.