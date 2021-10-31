Kaohsiung Music Center, new landmark in southern Taiwan, opens on Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kaohsiung Music Center in the southern port city finally opened on Sunday (Oct. 31), and the venue will host two important music events in November and in 2022, said Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the launch ceremony.

On Nov. 6, the 12th Golden Indie Music Awards (GIMA) will be held at the center, which has a capacity of 5,000 people.

In her opening remarks, Tsai said she sees the soil of democracy as momentum for creativity and productivity in the music industry, which should be complemented by a good performance facility to leverage the power of creativity.

Tsai hoped the world-class facility would help more young local artists to be seen by bigger audiences worldwide through performances on the stage.

Taiwan's cultural minister, Lee Yung-te (李永得), said on Sunday that the music industry can amass soft power worthy of investment and has the potential to be the next cash cow for the Taiwanese economy following the chipmaking sector.

Designed by Spanish architecture team Manuel Alvarez Monteserin Lahoz, the honeycomb-shaped building coated in white clinched a gold at this year's FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards in the Public Infrastructure/Amenities category. The building symbolizes a love for nature and harmony between the port and the city, according to the city government.



Kaohsiung Music Center (khcc.gov.tw photo)