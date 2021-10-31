Taiwan willing to help get SDGs back on track: VP Lai Ching-te

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is willing to join various global initiatives to help mitigate impacts of the pandemic on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) in an event on Sunday (October 31).

The physician-turned-politician made the pledge at the 17th Global Health and Welfare Forum, which was attended by the country's top health officials, envoys in Taipei, and remotely by Nauru Health Minister Isabella Dageago and Tuvalu Health Minister Isaia Taape.

Delivering his speech in English, Lai cited this year's United Nation report, which pointed out the global extreme poverty rate rose for the first time in over 20 years and that approximately 120 million people were pushed back into the bracket of "extreme poverty." The gap of the capabilities between the rich and poor countries to realize the sustainable development goals is widening during the pandemic, which can be observed in comparative access to COVID 19 vaccine doses and employment rates, according to Lai.

"Epidemic preparedness, quick response, decisive actions, and openness as well as transparency can be credited for Taiwan's successful fight against the pandemic, which is complimented by its democratic governance and wide range of well-developed digital technologies invested in containing the outbreaks. Despite the low infection rate, the government did not let its guard down and continues to push for vaccination."

Recent official data indicated Taiwan's first-dose vaccination rate had surpassed 70%, while its second-dose rate had surpassed 30%, both hitting respective goals ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, economic relief and stimulus programs are underway to aid local businesses and workers affected by the outbreaks, helping people get back on their feet.

"We're eager to take more concrete actions to work with other countries around the world by sharing our experience in containing COVID-19 outbreaks and making real contributions in cutting extreme poverty in the world," Lai added.