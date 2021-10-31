Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan willing to help get SDGs back on track: VP Lai Ching-te

With outbreaks brought under control and improving economic resilience, Taiwan government seeks to make more contributions to world

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/31 17:03
Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te. (Presidential Office photo)

Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is willing to join various global initiatives to help mitigate impacts of the pandemic on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) in an event on Sunday (October 31).

The physician-turned-politician made the pledge at the 17th Global Health and Welfare Forum, which was attended by the country's top health officials, envoys in Taipei, and remotely by Nauru Health Minister Isabella Dageago and Tuvalu Health Minister Isaia Taape.

Delivering his speech in English, Lai cited this year's United Nation report, which pointed out the global extreme poverty rate rose for the first time in over 20 years and that approximately 120 million people were pushed back into the bracket of "extreme poverty." The gap of the capabilities between the rich and poor countries to realize the sustainable development goals is widening during the pandemic, which can be observed in comparative access to COVID 19 vaccine doses and employment rates, according to Lai.

"Epidemic preparedness, quick response, decisive actions, and openness as well as transparency can be credited for Taiwan's successful fight against the pandemic, which is complimented by its democratic governance and wide range of well-developed digital technologies invested in containing the outbreaks. Despite the low infection rate, the government did not let its guard down and continues to push for vaccination."

Recent official data indicated Taiwan's first-dose vaccination rate had surpassed 70%, while its second-dose rate had surpassed 30%, both hitting respective goals ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, economic relief and stimulus programs are underway to aid local businesses and workers affected by the outbreaks, helping people get back on their feet.

"We're eager to take more concrete actions to work with other countries around the world by sharing our experience in containing COVID-19 outbreaks and making real contributions in cutting extreme poverty in the world," Lai added.
SDG
pandemic
COVID 19
Lai Ching-te
Taiwan Can Help

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan authorities emphasize need for masks even after high vaccination level
Taiwan authorities emphasize need for masks even after high vaccination level
2021/10/30 16:36
Taiwan reports 7 new imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 7 new imported COVID cases
2021/10/30 14:13
Taipei mayor sees end to COVID mask mandate by Lunar New Year
Taipei mayor sees end to COVID mask mandate by Lunar New Year
2021/10/30 13:35
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
2021/10/30 12:33
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
2021/10/29 16:05