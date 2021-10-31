Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Appointments for the first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) and AstraZeneca (AZ) COVID-19 vaccines can soon be booked on the vaccine registration and reservation system, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said in a press release Friday (Oct. 29).

Individuals eligible for the 13th round of vaccinations are those who registered on the system before 12 p.m. on Oct. 26. Details regarding eligibility are as follows:

1. The first dose of the BNT vaccine: people aged 12 and older (born on or before Nov. 5, 2009)

2. The second dose of the BNT vaccine: people aged 18 and older (born on or before Dec. 31, 2003) who received their first dose on Oct. 8 or earlier

3. The first dose of the AZ vaccine: people aged 50 and older (born on or before Dec. 31, 1971)

4. The second dose of the AZ vaccine: people aged 18 and older (born on or before Nov. 5, 2003, who received their first dose on Aug. 27 or earlier

Those eligible to get the first or second dose of the BNT vaccine should book their jab between 10 a.m. on Nov. 3 and noon on Nov. 4, while people eligible for their first or second AZ shot should book it between 2 p.m. on Nov. 3 and noon on Nov. 4, according to the CECC. The vaccines will be administered from Nov. 5-12.

The CECC had originally planned to allow mixed vaccinations with the AZ and BNT vaccines for all age groups in the 13th round, but the center did not include any information related to this in its Friday announcement.

However, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) doubled down on the plan on Saturday (Oct. 30), saying that when mixed vaccinations with the AZ and BNT jabs can start will depend on the availability of the vaccines and that the center still intends to make it happen in November, CNA reported.



(CECC image)