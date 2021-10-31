Alexa
Taiwan reports six imported COVID cases

No local cases or deaths reported Sunday

  324
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/31 14:13
(Taiwan News, Sophia Yang image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Oct. 31) announced zero new local cases of COVID-19 and six imported ones, while no deaths were announced either.

The six imported cases include four males and two females between the ages of 20 and 70 years old. Five of them arrived from Russia, the U.S., Myanmar, Thailand, and the U.K. from Oct. 17 -30. The origin of the remaining case was undisclosed.

Taiwan has so far reported 16,412 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,769 imported cases. As of Sunday, a total of 847 people in the country, including 12 imported cases, have succumbed to the disease.
Updated : 2021-10-31 15:30 GMT+08:00

