Foegele, Draisaitl net power-play goals, Oilers top Canucks

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 12:51
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Warren Foegele and Leon Draisaitl scored power-play goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 Saturday night.

Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver with seven seconds left in the third period.

Edmonton's Mikko Koskinen stopped 29 shots in his fourth straight start in place of Mike Smith, who is sidelined due to a lower-body injury.

Thatcher Demko made 32 saves for the Canucks.

Connor McDavid had one assist and nine shots on goal. Conor Garland led the way with six shots for Vancouver.

UP NEXT

Edmonton: Host the expansion Seattle Kraken on Monday in the opener of a three-game home set.

Vancouver: Host the New York Rangers on Tuesday in the fourth game of a seven-game homestand.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

