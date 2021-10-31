Alexa
Sam Houston wins 18th straight, rolls past Tarleton 45-27

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 10:46
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Eric Schmid threw five touchdown passes to lead FCS top-ranked Sam Houston to a 45-27 victory over Tarleton on Saturday night.

It was the 18th-straight win for Sam Houston (7-0, 5-0 ASUN-Western Athletic Conference) dating to the 2019 season, the longest current streak in Division I. The Bearkats have also won a record 17 games in the 2021 calendar year, surpassing Yale (1894, 1889), Chicago (1899), and North Dakota State (2019).

Schmid was 25-of-37 passing for 298 yards, with three touchdown passes going to Ife Adeyi and one each to Noah Smith and Chandler Harvin.

Cody Chrest had nine catches for 137 yards for the Bearkats. Ramon Jefferson added 179 yards on the ground on 23 carries.

Chrest's 43-yard diving catch set up Schmid's 26-yard touchdown pass to Harvin on the next play, and the Bearkats stretched their lead to 38-14 late in the third quarter.

Steven Duncan completed 25 of 43 passes for 403 yards and threw three touchdown passes to lead Tarleton (4-4, 0-1).

It was the Bearkats' first game in Stephenville since 1975.

