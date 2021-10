Sharks overcome loss of players, coach to protocols in win

Winnipeg Jets center Dominic Toninato (21) pleads his case with referee Ian Walsh (29) after he was called for interference during overtime in the tea... Winnipeg Jets center Dominic Toninato (21) pleads his case with referee Ian Walsh (29) after he was called for interference during overtime in the team's NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. The Sharks won 2-1. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) reaches for the puck as he falls next to San Jose Sharks defenseman Jaycob Megna (24) during the third per... Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) reaches for the puck as he falls next to San Jose Sharks defenseman Jaycob Megna (24) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) and right wing Timo Meier (28) and Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) converge on the puck dur... San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) and right wing Timo Meier (28) and Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) converge on the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

San Jose Sharks watch during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. ... San Jose Sharks watch during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Several San Jose players and the coach tested positive for COVID-19 before the game. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) and right wing Timo Meier (28) try to get the puck ahead of Winnipeg Jets defenders Blake Wheeler (26) and Ada... San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) and right wing Timo Meier (28) try to get the puck ahead of Winnipeg Jets defenders Blake Wheeler (26) and Adam Lowry (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) tries to make a fast break ahead of San Jose Sharks defenseman Santeri Hatakka (61) during the second peri... Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) tries to make a fast break ahead of San Jose Sharks defenseman Santeri Hatakka (61) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) blocks a shot on goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the San Jose Shark... Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) blocks a shot on goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) and Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) collide while pursuing the puck during the third pe... San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) and Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) collide while pursuing the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier, center, is mobbed by his teammates after his overtime goal against the Winnipeg Jets in an NHL hockey game, Sat... San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier, center, is mobbed by his teammates after his overtime goal against the Winnipeg Jets in an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. The Sharks won 2-1. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier scored a power-play goal in overtime and the San Jose Sharks overcame the loss of seven players and their coach to NHL COVID-19 protocols, beating the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 Saturday night and snapping a three-game losing streak.

The Sharks announced before the game they would be without the seven players and coach Bob Boughner. The start of the game was delayed 30 minutes.

“That’s what adversity does, right? It forces you to depend on each other and bring out the best in each other,” Sharks goalie James Reimer said.

Meier scored on a one-timer from the wing that deflected off defenseman Logan Stanley’s stick and sailed over goalie Connor Hellebuyck’s shoulder at 1:07 of the overtime.

Meier scored his fifth goal after Nikolaj Ehlers was called for interference.

The Jets’ Kyle Connor tied it with over three minutes left in regulation with a backhander from in front of the net off a shot by Dominic Toninato. Toninato’s shot came off a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois. Both were credited with an assist.

Connor’s seventh goal extended his point streak to six games. He has seven goals and six assists in the stretch.

“Those guys that are goal scorers, when they start coming into their prime, they have a high expectation to score goals and they have a real nose for that net and when to get there,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said.

“He knows how to do it.”

Reimer had 34 saves as the Sharks snapped Winnipeg’s four-game winning streak.

Tomas Hertl scored his third goal just under a minute into the second period. Nick Bonino started the scoring play, bringing the puck up the ice deep into Winnipeg territory and slipping it to Meier, who found an open Hertl just outside the crease.

“It was a crazy day but a big game for us. ... I’m proud of every guy in the room right now,” Hertl said.

Winnipeg's Hellebuyck turned back 34 shots.

The Jets extended their point streak to six games (4-0-2) as they wrapped up their California road trip at 2-0-1.

“They inserted some guys that were chomping at the bit to get in the lineup, and it looked like it was the last game of a road trip for us,” Jets forward Blake Wheeler said.

“No excuse though, we’ve got to be better than that through two periods, we expect more out of ourselves. I thought it was a positive sign in the third period, we pushed really hard and finally got rewarded there. Sometimes getting a point out of down game like that is a real positive."

Meier has at least one point in seven of the team’s eight games this season.

San Jose placed forwards Andrew Cogliano, Jonathan Dahlen and Matt Nieto, defensemen Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Radim Simek and Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Boughner in COVID-19 protocol. Sharks assistant coach John MacLean assumed head coaching duties and development coach Mike Ricci also joined the bench.

“It was a tremendous effort,” MacLean said. “(We) had great energy and they all knew they had to play. ... The bench was lively. They were pretty much coaching themselves. They were excited to get out there and play, so that’s always fun to see.”

COUTURE OUT

Sharks center Logan Couture missed the game because he didn’t feel well. He was not placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

AHL ADDS

The Sharks called up five players for Saturday’s game from their AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda: Forwards John Leonard and Nick Merkley and defensemen Jaycob Megna, Nicolas Meloche and Ryan Merkley (no relation to Nick Merkley).

MILESTONES

Sharks defensemen Ryan Merkley and Santeri Hatakka made their NHL debuts, and forward Rudolfs Balcers played in his 100th NHL game on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Winnipeg: Open a seven-game homestand against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

San Jose: Face Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday in the third game of a five-game homestand.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports