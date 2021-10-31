Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ferreira, Jara score to help FC Dallas beat Austin FC 2-1

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 10:33
Ferreira, Jara score to help FC Dallas beat Austin FC 2-1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored his career-high tying eighth goal of the season, Franco Jara also scored and FC Dallas beat Austin FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

Jara came on in the 80th minute and scored seconds later, putting away a volley off a ball-in that was re-directed by Austin's Alexander Ring to give Dallas (7-15-11) a 2-1 lead.

Diego Fagundez bent a ball from the near the corner of the area inside the far post to put Austin in front 1-0 in the 36th minute. The 20-year-old Ferreira, who has a career-best eight assists this season — his sixth in MLS — tapped in from point-blank range a low cross played by Jáder Obrian in the to make it 1-1 in the 38th.

Austin (8-20-4) played a man down after Hector Jimenez was shown a red card in the 58th minute for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-31 12:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%