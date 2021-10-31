Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Titans defensive assistant Jim Schwartz to miss Colts' game

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 10:05
Titans defensive assistant Jim Schwartz to miss Colts' game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans senior defensive assistant coach Jim Schwartz will miss Tennessee's game Sunday in Indianapolis because of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

The Titans announced Saturday night that Schwartz would not be with them for the second game between the AFC South rivals.

Coach Mike Vrabel hired Schwartz, the former Philadelphia defensive coordinator and Detroit head coach, in April. The Titans currently rank 10th in the NFL with 17 sacks, two off their total for 2020 when they were 30th in that category.

Vrabel said Wednesday that Schwartz has done everything he and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen have asked him to do.

“Everything that I thought it would be it has been, and just hope that everything can continue,” Vrabel said.

This will be the second time the Titans have been without a key defensive coach for a game in Indianapolis. Coordinator Dean Pees was taken to the hospital in the first quarter of a 38-10 loss to the Colts on Nov. 18, 2018.

Tennessee (5-2) has a two-game lead in the division over the Colts (3-4).

__

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-31 12:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%