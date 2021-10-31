Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's Arizona fab 'on track, on time': VP for Global Affairs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Construction of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) Arizona fab is going according to plan, per a recent update by Vice President of Global Affairs Peter Cleveland.

“We broke ground in April of this year; we poured concrete in July; we'll install tools in 2022. In a very incremental, careful, smart way, TSMC moves right ahead,” Cleveland said on Thursday (Oct. 28) at a webinar held by the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “We are on time, on track, and on schedule in Phoenix,” the Phoenix Business Journal quoted him as saying.

The news comes after the Liberty Times suggested earlier this month that construction at the site will be delayed due to a labor shortage. Though the foundry is not due to start production until 2024, progress at the site is clearly visible from afar, with a 2,300-ton red crane looming over the area, according to CNBC.

A central utility plant, bulk specialty gas system building, fab buildings, water resource center, electrical building, utility tunnel, and office building are all slated for phase one of construction, per reports.

Phoenix is also making improvements to Dove Valley Road, the main access point to the facility, which are due to be completed by May.

TSMC’s fab is expected to further boost investment by other players in Arizona, which has been a hub for semiconductor manufacturing for decades. A recent report on the sector released by the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) said more than 20,000 people are employed by over 75 manufacturers in Phoenix alone, making the city the third-largest for semiconductor employment in the U.S. after Portland and San Jose.

An additional 40 chip companies are currently assessing plans to move to the city, said GPEC President and CEO Chris Camacho at the same webinar.

“I wouldn't be surprised, I'd say two years from now, if we have more than a dozen or two dozen companies further supporting semiconductor foundries in the market," he said. "I think they'll be spread all throughout the region and around the state.”