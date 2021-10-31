Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's Arizona fab 'on track, on time': VP for Global Affairs

Taiwanese foundry to be boon for Phoenix’s local semiconductor scene

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/31 11:45
TSMC logo.

TSMC logo. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Construction of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) Arizona fab is going according to plan, per a recent update by Vice President of Global Affairs Peter Cleveland.

“We broke ground in April of this year; we poured concrete in July; we'll install tools in 2022. In a very incremental, careful, smart way, TSMC moves right ahead,” Cleveland said on Thursday (Oct. 28) at a webinar held by the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “We are on time, on track, and on schedule in Phoenix,” the Phoenix Business Journal quoted him as saying.

The news comes after the Liberty Times suggested earlier this month that construction at the site will be delayed due to a labor shortage. Though the foundry is not due to start production until 2024, progress at the site is clearly visible from afar, with a 2,300-ton red crane looming over the area, according to CNBC.

A central utility plant, bulk specialty gas system building, fab buildings, water resource center, electrical building, utility tunnel, and office building are all slated for phase one of construction, per reports.

Phoenix is also making improvements to Dove Valley Road, the main access point to the facility, which are due to be completed by May.

TSMC’s fab is expected to further boost investment by other players in Arizona, which has been a hub for semiconductor manufacturing for decades. A recent report on the sector released by the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) said more than 20,000 people are employed by over 75 manufacturers in Phoenix alone, making the city the third-largest for semiconductor employment in the U.S. after Portland and San Jose.

An additional 40 chip companies are currently assessing plans to move to the city, said GPEC President and CEO Chris Camacho at the same webinar.

“I wouldn't be surprised, I'd say two years from now, if we have more than a dozen or two dozen companies further supporting semiconductor foundries in the market," he said. "I think they'll be spread all throughout the region and around the state.”
TSMC
Arizona
construction
semiconductor
chip foundry

RELATED ARTICLES

Sony confirms possible venture with Taiwan’s TSMC on Japan chip fab
Sony confirms possible venture with Taiwan’s TSMC on Japan chip fab
2021/10/29 14:10
Taiwan delegation gifts Lithuania with drones, signs MOU
Taiwan delegation gifts Lithuania with drones, signs MOU
2021/10/28 15:09
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
2021/10/28 12:41
Taiwan’s TSMC introduces performance enhanced 5nm chip
Taiwan’s TSMC introduces performance enhanced 5nm chip
2021/10/27 14:47
Taiwan’s TSMC calls for innovation of semiconductor sector
Taiwan’s TSMC calls for innovation of semiconductor sector
2021/10/26 16:22

Updated : 2021-10-31 12:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%