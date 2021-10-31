Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Martinez leads NAU rally in 38-31 win over Idaho

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 09:41
Martinez leads NAU rally in 38-31 win over Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — RJ Martinez threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns and Kevin Daniels ran for 177 yards and Northern Arizona beat Idaho 38-31 on Saturday.

Martinez's 1-yard touchdown run with 5:17 left proved to be the game winner. The play was set up when Martinez threw a 21-yard completion to Coleman Owen.

The Lumberjacks (4-4, 3-2 Big Sky) sealed the win when Morgan Vest intercepted Idaho's Mike Beaudry with 1:04 left.

After the Vandals (2-6, 1-4) built a 21-17 first-half lead, Harrison Beemiller bolted 50 yards to give the Lumberjacks a three-point edge. They increased the margin to 10 when Martinez threw a 29-yard scoring pass to Owen not even four minutes later. Owen finished with 139 yards receiving on seven catches.

Early in the fourth quarter, Beaudry threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Terez Traynor, and Logan Prescott's 29-yard field goal with 6:46 left tied it at 31.

Beaudry threw for 306 yards but was picked three times. Traynor had 12 catches for 167 yards and a score.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-31 11:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%