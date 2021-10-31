Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sanders throws for 3 TDs, Jackson St defense delivers in win

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 09:14
Sanders throws for 3 TDs, Jackson St defense delivers in win

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw three touchdown passes, Al Young returned a fumble for a touchdown, and Jackson State held off Mississippi Valley State 28-19 on Saturday.

In addition to Young's fumble recovery, the Jackson State defense compiled six sacks and four interceptions.

Sanders completed 18 of 31 passes for 257 yards with two interceptions and was sacked twice.

Jalani Eason's 23-yard touchdown pass to Datavio Porter gave MVSU a 12-7 lead early in the third quarter but Jackson State regained the lead on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to Malachi Wideman. Later in the third, Young returned a fumble 26 yards for a touchdown and a 21-12 lead for the FCS No. 16 Tigers (7-1, 5-0 SWAC).

Early in the fourth quarter, the Delta Devils (2-6, 1-4) drew within two points on a 1-yard run by Caleb Johnson before Jackson State responded with a 74-yard TD pass from Sanders to Trevonte Rucker to close out the scoring.

Eason was 14-of-26 passing for 125 yards with the one touchdown and four interceptions.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-31 10:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%