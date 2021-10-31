Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

USC star WR Drake London carted off with right leg injury

By GREG BEACHAM , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/31 08:42
USC star WR Drake London carted off with right leg injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California receiver Drake London has been taken off the Coliseum field on a cart after injuring his right leg while making his second touchdown catch Saturday.

London had an air cast around his leg, which was hurt while he was tackled in the end zone after catching a 6-yard pass from Jaxson Dart late in the first half. London briefly hid his face in his jersey while being carted to the locker room, but he threw up USC's signature V to the cheering fans.

London has been one of the Football Bowl Subdivision's top receivers all season for the Trojans, who took a 28-7 lead over winless Arizona with London's second TD catch.

London had 79 receptions entering the game for the Trojans, setting an FBS record for the most catches in a team's first seven games. He has caught a pass in 20 consecutive games, and he is on pace to break Marqise Lee's single-season USC records for receptions and yards receiving, 118 and 1,721, both in 2012).

With nine catches for 81 yards and two TDs against Arizona, London has 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-10-31 10:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%