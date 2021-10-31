Alexa
Bentley has 4 TD passes, S. Alabama beats Arkansas St. 31-13

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 08:38
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jake Bentley threw four touchdown passes in the first half and South Alabama beat Arkansas State 31-13 on Saturday night.

Bentley connected with Jalen Tolbert twice in the first quarter to cap long scoring drives. Bentley added a touchdown pass each to Terrion Avery and Brandon Crum, and South Alabama (5-3, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) lead 28-0 with 6:21 remaining in the second quarter.

Bentley was 29-of-39 passing for 251 yards. Tolbert made eight catches for 94 yards. Avery added 113 yards rushing on 22 carries.

Alan Lamar scored on a 100-yard kickoff return for Arkansas State (1-7, 0-4) following Crum's TD catch. Blake Grupe made field goals from 32 and 43 yards in the second half.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-31 10:52 GMT+08:00

