Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rice's late FGs send Old Dominion past Louisiana Tech 23-20

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 08:06
Rice's late FGs send Old Dominion past Louisiana Tech 23-20

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Nick Rice kicked a pair of field goals in the last two minutes and his 46-yarder as time expired carried Old Dominion past Louisiana Tech 23-20 on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech took a 20-17 lead on Marcus Williams' 7-yard run that ended a five-play, 43-yard drive with 12:01 left to play.

Rice's 29-yard boot with 1:52 left knotted it at 20, and after forcing the Bulldogs to turn it over on downs, ODU (2-6, 1-3 Conference USA) drove 26 yards in five plays to set up Rice's game-winner.

LaMareon James' 100-yard kickoff return just before halftime gave the Monarchs a 10-7 lead with 58 seconds before halftime.

Hayden Wolff threw for 149 yards and a touchdown for Old Dominion and Blake Watson ran for 108 yards on 25 carries.

Austin Kendall threw for 253 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs (2-6, 1-3).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-31 09:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%