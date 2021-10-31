Alexa
Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 1

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 08:17
Toronto FC 0 1 1
Atlanta 1 0 1

First Half_1, Atlanta, Araujo, 4, 15th minute.

Second Half_2, Toronto FC, Perruzza, 1 (Dwyer), 88th.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Kevin Silva; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_DeLeon, Toronto FC, 17th; Barco, Atlanta, 56th; Kemar Lawrence, Toronto FC, 69th.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea, Kevin Klinger, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Sergii Demianchuk.

___

Lineups

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Julian Dunn, Omar Gonzalez (Kemar Lawrence, 46th), Justin Morrow; Nick DeLeon (Jacob Shaffelburg, 77th), Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Noble Okello, Alejandro Pozuelo (Marky Delgado, 46th); Jozy Altidore (Jordan Perruzza, 46th), Patrick Mullins (Dom Dwyer, 78th), Jayden Nelson.

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello, Alan Franco, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes; Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno (Jake Mulraney, 77th), Matheus Rossetto; Luiz Araujo, Brooks Lennon, Josef Martínez.

Updated : 2021-10-31 09:34 GMT+08:00

