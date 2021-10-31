Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Body's five touchdowns power Texas Southern past UAPB 59-17

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 07:52
Body's five touchdowns power Texas Southern past UAPB 59-17

Andrew Body threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth score, leading Texas Southern to a 59-17 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

After Arkansas-Pine Bluff took a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter, Body threw four touchdown passes before halftime as the Tigers (2-5, 2-3 SWAC) took a 28-3 lead at the break.

In the second half, Body and Jacorey Howard had short touchdown runs and backup QB Jalen Brown threw two TD passes on his only attempts of the game. They were the freshman's first career TDs in 67 pass attempts.

Body completed 16 of 25 passes for 271 yards and was not intercepted. He carried 16 times for 121 rushing yards.

For the Golden Lions (1-7, 0-5), Skyler Perry completed 25 of 37 passes for 311 yards. His one TD throw went to Trey Harrell, who had eight catches for 126 yards.

Texas Southern had 587-383 advantage in total offense.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-31 09:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%