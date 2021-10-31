Alexa
UT Martin scores late, then holds off Austin Peay 17-16

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 07:04
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Keon Howard threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Logan with 35 seconds remaining to give UT Martin a 17-16 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday.

A short kickoff and Sheldon Layman's 30-yard pass to CJ Evans Jr. on the ensuing series got Austin Peay past midfield, but Maddux Trujillo missed a 49-yard field goal attempt with three seconds left.

Howard's TD pass capped a 20-play, 96-yard, nearly nine-minute drive. Zak Wallace had a 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for UT Martin (6-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference), ranked 12th in the FCS Coaches Poll. Tyler Larco kicked a 42-yard field goal in the fourth.

Koby Perry had a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter for Austin Peay (3-4, 1-1). Isaiah Norman's 8-yard pick-6 gave the Governors a 16-0 lead with 6:31 to play before halftime.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

