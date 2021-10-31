Alexa
S.C. St. holds off N.C. Central 27-24 for third straight win

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 07:03
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Corey Fields Jr. threw two touchdown passes, Kendrell Flowers ran for 121 yards and a touchdown and South Carolina State held off North Carolina Central 27-24 on Saturday.

Michael Brunson intercepted Davius Richard with four seconds left to preserve the win for the Bulldogs (4-4, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) which have won three straight.

Richard's 74-yard touchdown run on the Eagles' (3-5, 1-1) first drive made it 7-0. South Carolina State knotted it a 7-all when Flowers ran it in from 34 yards out. Later, Fields threw a 14-yard pass to Flowers and the Bulldogs led the rest of the way. On the ensuing drive, Richard completed a 20-yard scoring pass to Devin Smith but the extra-point attempt failed.

Richard threw for 296 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and ran for 62 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.

Updated : 2021-10-31 09:21 GMT+08:00

