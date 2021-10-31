Alexa
Castro dropped from Astros roster due to COVID-19 protocols

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 07:15
ATLANTA (AP) — Backup catcher Jason Castro was dropped from the Houston Astros’ World Series roster before Game 4 on Saturday because of Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols.

He was replaced by Garrett Stubbs.

Castro was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list. Unlike a player replaced due to injury, Castro is eligible to return if he is cleared.

Castro, 34, was 0 for 2 in Game 1 against Atlanta and 0 for 1 in Game 2. He hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning off Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi to help the Astros win Game 4 of the AL Championship Series.

Castro is a member of the players’ association’s eight-man executive subcommittee supervising collective bargaining with MLB.

Stubbs hit .176 in 34 at-bats during the regular season. He has not appeared in a big league game since Sept. 16 and last played at any level on Sept. 30 for the Triple-A Sugar Land Skeeters.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-31 09:21 GMT+08:00

