Carter, Davis lead Norfolk State past Morgan State, 31-20

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 06:38
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Juwan Carter threw three touchdown passes and J.J. Davis ran for 105 yards and scored twice as Norfolk State beat winless Morgan State 31-20 on Saturday.

The Bears took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on Jabriel Johnson's short touchdown run, but Carter connected with Davis for an 86-yard score and hit Ademola Faleye from 15-yards out in the second quarter and the Spartans held a 17-13 lead at intermission.

Alonzo Graham ran 34 yards for a touchdown to put Morgan State on top 20-17 early in the third quarter but the Spartans (6-2, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) answered with a Davis touchdown run and a Carter-to-Anthony Williams pass to regain the lead for good.

Carter was 26 of 40 for 368 yards and did not throw an interception. Davis had three catches for 94 yards and finished with 225 all-purpose yards.

Neil Boudreau was 14 of 28 for 123 yards and a touchdown to lead Morgan State (0-8, 0-4), but threw two interceptions.

