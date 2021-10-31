Castellanos scores twice to take MLS goals lead, NYCFC wins

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Valentín Castellanos scored his 17th and 18th goals to take the MLS lead and help New York City FC beat Inter Miami 3-1 on Saturday.

New York City (14-11-8) eliminated Miami (11-17-5) from playoff contention.

Castellanos assisted on Talles Magno’s goal. Nicolas Figal scored for Inter Miami.

EARTHQUAKES 4, REAL SALT LAKE 3

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Chris Wondolowski scored his MLS-record extending 170th career goal and Cade Cowell and Carlos Fierro each had a goal and an assist to help San Jose beat Real Salt Lake.

Jackson Yueill also scored for San Jose (10-13-10). Albert Rusnák scored twice for Real Salt Lake (13-13-6). Maikel Chang added a goal.

RED BULLS 1, MONTREAL 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Fabio scored in second-half stoppage time to lift New York pasrt Montreal 1-0.

New York (13-12-7) has not scored or conceded more than one goal in its last nine home matches, including winning the last three 1-0. Montreal dropped to 11-11-10.