Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Johnson throws record 6 TD passes in James Madison's win

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 06:49
Johnson throws record 6 TD passes in James Madison's win

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cole Johnson threw a school-record six touchdown passes and James Madison beat Elon 45-21 on Saturday to take over first place in the Colonial Athletic Association.

The victory gave the Dukes (7-1, 5-1) the conference lead over William & Mary and Villanova, both 4-1. The Tribe defeated the Wildcats 31-18 on Saturday.

Johnson's six touchdown passes broke a school record he shared with three other Dukes. Four of his touchdown passes came in a 28-point second quarter when the Dukes went out at front 35-14 at halftime. His sixth TD, a 31-yarder to Devin Ravenel late in the third quarter made it 45-14.

Johnson finished 22 of 25 for 307 yards. Antwane Wells Jr. had two of the TD catches and finished with 114 yards on eight grabs for James Madison, ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll.

Bryson Daughtry had seven catches for a career-high 112 yards and a score for the Phoenix (4-4, 3-2).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-31 08:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%