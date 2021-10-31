Alexa
Fabio scores in 91st minute, Red Bulls beat Montreal 1-0

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 06:49
CF Montréal forward Sunusi Ibrahim (22) attempts to go between New York Red Bulls defenders Andrew Gutman, left, and Sean Nealis, right, during the fi...
CF Montréal midfielder Mathieu Choiniere, left, battles for control of the ball with New York Red Bulls midfielder Dru Yearwood during the first half ...
New York Red Bulls midfielder Dru Yearwood, left, and CF Montréal defender Kamal Miller chase after the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer ma...
CF Montréal midfielder Joaquin Torres, left, attempts to take a shot as New York Red Bulls defender Kyle Duncan defends during the first half of an ML...
CF Montréal midfielder Joaquin Torres (18) chases after the ball as he is pursued by New York Red Bulls defender Kyle Duncan, right, during the first ...

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Fabio scored a game-winning goal in second-half stoppage time as the New York Red Bulls beat Montreal 1-0 on Saturday.

New York (13-12-7) has not scored or conceded more than one goal in its last nine home matches, including winning the last three 1-0. The Red Bulls are the first team to play nine straight home matches without either team reaching two goals since Columbus in 2006.

Fabio headed in a feed from second-half substitute Caden Clark to keep New York's playoff hopes alive.

Montreal (11-11-10) had drawn its last three matches with two of those featuring 95th-minute equalizers.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

