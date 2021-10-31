Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Wondolowski scores 170th career goal, San Jose tops RSL 4-3

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 06:09
Wondolowski scores 170th career goal, San Jose tops RSL 4-3

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Cade Cowell and Carlos Fierro each had a goal and an assist as the San Jose Earthquakes beat Real Salt Lake 4-3 on Saturday.

San Jose (10-13-10) has won back-to-back matches at RSL for the first time in club history after winning on May 7 at Rio Tinto Stadium. Salt Lake (13-13-6) had its club record seven-game home winning streak snapped.

Chris Wondolowski scored in first-half stoppage time, for his 170th career goal, to give San Jose a 2-1 lead. Wondolowski has scored 13 career goals against Real Salt Lake, joining Landon Donovan as the top goal scorers against RSL since they joined MLS in 2005.

Cowell made it 3-1 in the 69th, his first since July 3, and Jackson Yueill gave San Jose a three-goal advantage in the 79th.

Damir Kreilach scored his 16th goal of the season in second-half stoppage time for the second most single-season goals in club history. Álvaro Saborio scored 17 in 2012 and Jeff Cunningham had 16 in 2006.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-31 07:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%