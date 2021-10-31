Muskett passes, runs Monmouth past N.C. A&T 35-16

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tony Muskett threw for 246 yards and a pair of scores and Monmouth never trailed in a 35-16 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

With the win, the Hawks (5-3, 4-0) remain atop the Big South conference standing with Kennesaw State.

Muskett threw a 12-yard score to Joey Aldarelli with 8:37 left in the first quarter, and then threw a 29-yard score to Lonnie Moore with 1:35 left in the first.

The Aggies closed within 14-7 on Jah-Maine Martin's 3-yard scoring run, and later, within 21-16 following a safety and Jalen Fowler's 4-yard scoring pass to Nick Dobson just before halftime.

But Muskett's 1-yard scoring run late in third made it a 12-point contest and North Carolina A&T (3-5, 2-3) never recovered.

Fowler threw for 215 yards and a touchdown and Martin gained 97 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

