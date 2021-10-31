Alexa
VMI scores final 19 points, sneaks by Samford 46-45

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 05:50
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Seth Morgan threw for 463 yards and three touchdowns and VMI scored the final 19 points to sneak past Samford 46-45 on Saturday.

Samford had a 45-27 lead with 4:34 remaining in the third quarter after a 16-play, 76-yard drive. But VMI answered with touchdown drives on its next three possessions, capped by Morgan's 7-yard completion to Michael Jackson at 3:14.

VMI forced a turnover on downs but punted three plays later to give Samford another chance. The Keydets sealed it when Alex Oliver forced a fumble and Ethan Caselberry recovered.

Hunter Rice and Rashad Raymond each had a rushing touchdown for VMI (6-2, 4-1 Southern), which clinched back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 1961-62.

The teams combined for 1,169 total yards.

Liam Welch passed for 365 yards and one touchdown, and he ran it 14 times for 68 yards and two scores for Samford (3-5, 2-4). Montrell Washington added two touchdowns.

Updated : 2021-10-31 07:52 GMT+08:00

