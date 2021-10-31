Alexa
Central Arkansas has two pick-6s in 38-14 win

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 05:33
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Breylin Smith passed for one touchdown and ran for another, Central Arkansas returned two interceptions for touchdowns and the Bears defeated Jacksonville State 38-14 on Saturday.

Smith hit Sam Camargo for a 13-yard score and added another less than two minutes later on a 1-yard keeper which came after Cameron Godfrey returned an interception to the Gamecocks 12.

Treston Dunn grabbed the ball after it slipped from the hand of Zerrick Cooper as the Gamecocks quarterback was hit and returned it 51 yards for a score with just over a minute left in the half for a 21-7 lead.

Christian Cain had the other pick-6, an 87-yarder late in the game.

Darius Hale rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries for the Bears (4-4, 3-2 ASUN-WAC Challenge).

Cooper threw for a touchdown but had the three interceptions (3-5, 1-2).

The Gamecocks (3-5, 1-2) edged the Bears in total yards but Central Arkansas avoided any turnovers.

__

Updated : 2021-10-31 07:51 GMT+08:00

