Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Robertson throws 4 TDs, leads Maine past Rhode Island, 45-24

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 05:53
Robertson throws 4 TDs, leads Maine past Rhode Island, 45-24

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Derek Robertson threw four touchdown passes, Maine rushed for 264 yards, and the Black Bears rolled past Rhode Island 45-24 on Saturday.

Robertson fired 31 yards to Devin Young and 22 yards to Andre Miller top help stake Maine to a 24-3 lead after a half.

Kasim Hill threw a pair of third quarter touchdown passes to bring the Rams within 24-16 but Robertson answered with a 28-yard strike to Daniel Rymer and added a 13-yard toss to Shawn Bowman before Freddie Brock added an 18-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Robertson was 18 of 37 for 264 yards and had a pass picked off to lead Maine (4-4, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Brock added 140 yards on 20 carries.

Hill was 11 of 20 for 177 yards and three touchdowns to lead Rhode Island (5-3, 3-3). Paul Woods had four catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-31 07:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%