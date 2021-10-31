Price, Ford spark Chattanooga to 13-3 victory over Furman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tyrell Price rushed for 110 yards and Ailym Ford ran for 108 and the game's only touchdown as Chattanooga defeated Furman 13-3 in Southern Conference play on Saturday.

Ford's TD came on Chattanooga's first possession of the game, capping a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 2-yard run. It was the only score of the first half. Furman pulled within 7-3 on a 24-yard field goal by Timmy Bleekrode with 5:54 remaining in the third quarter. The Mocs (5-3, 4-1) answered on the ensuing drive with freshman Aaron Sears' 40-yard field goal for a 10-3 lead. Sears kicked a 38-yarder with 5:57 left in the game to finish the scoring.

Cole Copeland completed 13 of 20 passes for 146 yards with one interception for Chattanooga. Price and Ford accounted for 218 of the Mocs' 245 yards on the ground.

Freshman Jace Wilson was 4-of-14 passing for 47 yards with one interception for the Paladins (4-4, 2-3). Devin Abrams carried nine times for 68 yards. Furman had just 157 yards of offense with 67 of those coming on a 44-yard run by Abrams and a 23-yarder by Wilson.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25