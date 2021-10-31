Alexa
49ers put Tartt, Kinlaw on IR; add Givens, Willis to roster

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 04:42
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have placed safety Jaquiski Tartt and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw on injured reserve and added defensive linemen Kevin Givens and Jordan Willis to the active roster.

The 49ers made a series of roster moves Saturday after ruling out defensive end Dee Ford and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for Sunday's game at Chicago with concussions.

Givens was activated from injured reserve after missing the past four games with an ankle injury. Willis is back after serving a six-game suspension for violating league rules on performance-enhancing drugs. He had a one-week roster exemption to return to practice and was added to the 53-man roster Saturday.

Kinlaw underwent season-ending surgery on his right knee earlier in the week. Tartt has a bone bruise on a knee and will miss at least the next three games.

San Francisco also elevated tight end Jordan Matthews and safety Kai Nacua from the practice squad to be available to play Sunday.

Updated : 2021-10-31 06:20 GMT+08:00

