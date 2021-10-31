Alexa
Piccirilli has 3 TD passes, Stetson 10 sacks, rout Blue Hose

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 04:47
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Alex Piccirilli threw for three touchdowns and Stetson defeated Presbyterian 62-14 on Saturday for the Hatters' first Pioneer Football League win of the season.

The Hatters (3-4, 1-3) set a program record with 10 sacks and tied another with four interceptions, including a 28-yard pick-6 by Alex Villas for a 28-0 halftime lead. Rassie Littlejohn had two interceptions. The Blue Hose have been intercepted 22 times this season.

Three Stetson touchdowns came on short fields of 30 yards or less after the Blue Hose turned the ball over on downs. Presbyterian, which generally eschews punting, was 1 of 10 on fourth-down conversions and is 18 of 59 for the season.

Piccirilli was 20-of-32 passing for 217 yards and also ran for a score. Two of his touchdown went to Jordan Younge-Humphrey. Jalen Leary ran for two touchdowns. Seven Hatters were involved in sacks.

Ren Hefley was 25 of 40 for 197 yards passing, one touchdown and three picks for the Blue Hose. In all, Presbyterian (2-5, 0-4) was 32 of 57 for 298 yards.

Updated : 2021-10-31 06:20 GMT+08:00

