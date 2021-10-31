Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Livingston's Obileye faces racist abuse at Celtic in Glasgow

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 04:13
Livingston's Obileye faces racist abuse at Celtic in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Livingston defender Ayo Obileye faced racist abuse at Celtic during a Scottish Premiership match on Saturday.

An Associated Press journalist heard a Celtic fan shouting “monkey” at Obileye with an expletive as he ran back onto the pitch following an injury check in the second half.

Obileye was later sent off for striking out at Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi off the ball in the box and received a red card. The game ended 0-0.

Livingston has contacted Celtic about the racism.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-31 06:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%