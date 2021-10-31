Alexa
NYCFC eliminates Miami from playoff contention

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 04:02
New York City FC midfielder Santiago Rodriguez, left, and Inter Miami midfielder Gregore battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer ma...

New York City FC midfielder James Sands, right, kicks the ball to a teammate as he is pursued by Inter Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan, Saturday, Oct. 3...

New York City FC midfielder Maximiliano Moralez (10) takes the ball downfield against Inter Miami midfielder Blaise Matuidi, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, ...

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Valentín Castellanos scored two goals to stay in the mix for the Golden Boot award and New York City FC beat Inter Miami 3-1 on Saturday.

New York City (14-11-8) eliminated Miami (11-17-5) from playoff contention.

Castellanos' 18 goals are the most by a NYCFC player in a single season since David Villa had three seasons with 18-plus goals from 2015-17. Castellanos entered the day one behind scoring leader Ola Kamara of D.C. United.

Castellanos scored in the 33rd minute for a 1-0 lead. He received a pass from Keaton Parks about 25 yards out, took three touches and sent it past goalkeeper John McCarthy.

Castellanos made it 2-1 on a breakaway in the 60th for his fourth goal against Miami this season. He added his eighth assists of the season in the 83rd on Talles Magno's goal.

Updated : 2021-10-31 06:19 GMT+08:00

