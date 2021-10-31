New York City FC 3, Miami 1

New York City FC 1 2 — 3 Miami 0 1 — 1

First Half_1, New York City FC, Castellano, 16 (Parks), 33rd minute.

Second Half_2, Miami, Figal, 1, 56th; 3, New York City FC, Castellano, 17 (Moralez), 60th; 4, New York City FC, Talles Magno, 2 (Castellano), 83rd.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; Miami, Nick Marsman, John McCarthy, Drake Callender.

Yellow Cards_Shea, Miami, 29th; Gregore, Miami, 45th+4; Callens, New York City FC, 52nd; Medina, New York City FC, 57th; Gonzalez Pirez, Miami, 81st.

Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Eric Weisbrod, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot; Jesus Medina, Alfredo Morales (Tayvon Gray, 62nd), Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks (Gedion Zelalem, 90th+3), Santiago Rodriguez (Talles Magno, 62nd), James Sands; Valentin Castellano (Heber, 89th).

Miami_Nick Marsman (John McCarthy, 30th); Jorge Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Christian Makoun; Gregore, Federico Higuain (Rodolfo Pizarro, 55th), Blaise Matuidi (Jay Chapman, 77th), Lewis Morgan, Brek Shea, Indiana Vassilev (Kelvin Leerdam, 77th); Gonzalo Higuain.