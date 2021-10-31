Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Holy Cross extends Lehigh's skid to 15 with 31-12 victory

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 03:34
Holy Cross extends Lehigh's skid to 15 with 31-12 victory

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Marco Siderman threw for a touchdown and ran for another in a five-minute span in the second quarter and Holy Cross beat Lehigh 31-12 on Saturday.

Siderman threw a 36-yard score to Jalen Coker with 5:39 left in the first half to give the Crusaders (6-2. 3-0 Patriot League) a 7-3 lead.

After Holy Cross' defense stuffed the Mountain Hawks with a three-and-out that generated no yards, Siderman led an 11-play, 63-yard drive that ended with his 1-yard scoring run with 47 seconds left before intermission.

Following Tommy Lewis' blocked punt on the Crusaders' Patrick Haughney, Dante Perri threw a 9-yard score to Jalen Burbage to reduce Lehigh's deficit to 14-12.

Matthew Sluka's 7-yard touchdown run with 13:52 left to play sealed it. Sluka finished with two rushing touchdowns.

Perri threw for 137 yards and a touchdown. Lehigh (0-8, 0-3) has lost 15 straight. The Patriots' last win was in a 27-24 contest against Georgetown on Oct. 26, 2019.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-31 05:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%