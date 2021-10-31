Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Solskjær gets vital win for United; City, Liverpool setbacks

By ROB HARRIS , AP Global Soccer Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/31 02:36
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, center right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match b...
Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yells during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United ...
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Eti...
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, left, and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha in discussion during the English Premier League soccer match between Manches...
Brighton's Leandro Trossard, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool ...
Brighton's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez punches the ball away during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albi...

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, center right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match b...

Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yells during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United ...

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Eti...

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, left, and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha in discussion during the English Premier League soccer match between Manches...

Brighton's Leandro Trossard, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool ...

Brighton's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez punches the ball away during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albi...

LONDON (AP) — After all those doubts about his future at Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjær achieved what Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp couldn’t do on Saturday: Win in the Premier League.

It just needed United to face a Tottenham side devoid of any attacking ingenuity that allowed Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani -- with a combined age of 70 -- to both score before Marcus Rashford netted.

After collecting one point from four games, the 3-0 win in north London will give Solskjær some breathing space even though United is still eight points from first place.

Rather than Solskjær feeling the heat -- United fans were back singing “Ole’s at the wheel" -- the Tottenham supporters were booing their team and chanting at manager Nuno Espirito Santo: “You don’t know what you’re doing.”

Chelsea was able to extend its lead at the Premier League summit to three points with a 3-0 win at Newcastle.

Klopp’s second-place Liverpool threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to Brighton.

Defending champion Manchester City is two points further back after Guardiola’s 200th league game in charge of the club ended in a 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace.

The Arsenal revival continued with a 2-0 win at Leicester putting the north London club behind United on goal difference in sixth place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-31 04:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%