Boat capsizes off Haitian coast, at least 12 people dead

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 00:34
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A vessel carrying passengers and construction materials sank off Haiti's southern coast and officials said Saturday that at least 12 people died.

The director of Haiti’s Maritime and Navigation Service, Eric Provost, confirmed the deaths and said 30 people had been rescued, with none reported missing. He said the vessel was overloaded when it capsized between the towns of Anse-a-Pitre and Marigot.

Earlier, Prime Minister Ariel Henry tweeted that 19 people had died and offered his condolences.

Updated : 2021-10-31 03:21 GMT+08:00

