EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland has beaten Tonga 60-14 at Murrayfield in a rugby test.

___

Scotland 60 (Kyle Steyn 4, Rufus McLean 2, Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Nick Haining, Ollie Kebble tries; Kinghorn 3 conversions, Thompson 2 conversions), Tonga 14 (David Lolohea try; James Faiva 3 penalties). HT: 36-9