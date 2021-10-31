Alexa
Man City's 10 men lose 2-0 to Palace for 2nd defeat in EPL

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 00:00
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Eti...
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, left, and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha in discussion during the English Premier League soccer match between Manches...
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, left, and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lay wreaths on the pitch ahead of Remembrance Day before the En...
Referee Andre Marriner shows a red card to Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City an...
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City slumped to a second loss in its Premier League title defense as goals by Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher earned Crystal Palace a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City’s hopes of recovering from Zaha’s sixth-minute goal were hit when Aymeric Laporte was sent off in first-half stoppage time for bringing down Zaha when he was the last man.

Gabriel Jesus had a 60th-minute goal disallowed for a narrow offside against Phil Foden in the buildup.

Gallagher then added a second goal on the break in the 88th minute, consigning City to its first loss in the league since the opening round against Tottenham.

City dropped five points behind leader Chelsea.

