Man City's 10 men lose 2-0 to Palace for 2nd defeat in EPL

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium... Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday Oct. 30, 2021. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Referee Andre Marriner shows a red card to Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City an... Referee Andre Marriner shows a red card to Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday Oct. 30, 2021. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, left, and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lay wreaths on the pitch ahead of Remembrance Day before the En... Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, left, and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lay wreaths on the pitch ahead of Remembrance Day before the English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday Oct. 30, 2021. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, left, and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha in discussion during the English Premier League soccer match between Manches... Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, left, and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha in discussion during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday Oct. 30, 2021. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Eti... Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday Oct. 30, 2021. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City slumped to a second loss in its Premier League title defense as goals by Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher earned Crystal Palace a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City’s hopes of recovering from Zaha’s sixth-minute goal were hit when Aymeric Laporte was sent off in first-half stoppage time for bringing down Zaha when he was the last man.

Gabriel Jesus had a 60th-minute goal disallowed for a narrow offside against Phil Foden in the buildup.

Gallagher then added a second goal on the break in the 88th minute, consigning City to its first loss in the league since the opening round against Tottenham.

City dropped five points behind leader Chelsea.

