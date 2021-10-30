Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

England puts Australia in to bat in T20 World Cup clash

By Associated Press
2021/10/30 22:29
England puts Australia in to bat in T20 World Cup clash

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — England put Australia in to bat in a clash of the old rivals at the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Both have won two games from two in the Super 12 stage and are tied for top spot in Group 1.

Australia brought in left-arm spinner Ashton Agar in place of Mitchell Marsh to boost its bowling.

England was unchanged under captain Eoin Morgan after its eight-wicket win over Bangladesh on Wednesday. It also beat West Indies convincingly at the start of the Super 12s.

___

Lineups:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-31 00:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%