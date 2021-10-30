Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/30 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 5 4 0 1 0 9 16 10
WB/Scranton 6 4 1 0 1 9 13 12
Hartford 6 4 1 1 0 9 14 11
Hershey 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 12
Bridgeport 6 2 2 0 2 6 13 14
Providence 6 2 2 1 1 6 11 18
Charlotte 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 15
Lehigh Valley 6 0 5 1 0 1 8 18
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 4 4 0 0 0 8 15 6
Cleveland 6 3 1 0 2 8 19 17
Laval 7 4 3 0 0 8 25 18
Syracuse 6 3 2 1 0 7 20 20
Rochester 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 22
Toronto 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 22
Belleville 6 2 4 0 0 4 17 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 5 4 1 0 0 8 19 10
Iowa 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 8
Texas 5 3 2 0 0 6 13 10
Manitoba 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 12
Grand Rapids 5 1 3 0 1 3 11 15
Milwaukee 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 16
Rockford 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 24
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 6 5 0 0 1 11 24 13
Bakersfield 6 4 2 0 0 8 18 16
Stockton 4 3 0 1 0 7 13 7
Abbotsford 6 3 2 1 0 7 17 18
San Jose 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 12
Henderson 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 16
Tucson 5 2 3 0 0 4 10 14
Colorado 6 1 4 0 1 3 22 28
San Diego 4 1 3 0 0 2 10 17

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Bakersfield 3, Henderson 2

Hartford 3, WB/Scranton 2

Rochester 4, Laval 3

Syracuse 3, Cleveland 2

Toronto 5, Belleville 2

Utica 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Providence 4, Charlotte 3

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 5, Tucson 1

Colorado 5, San Jose 4

Ontario 5, Abbotsford 2

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Laval, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.