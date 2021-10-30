All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 5 4 0 1 0 9 16 10 WB/Scranton 6 4 1 0 1 9 13 12 Hartford 6 4 1 1 0 9 14 11 Hershey 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 12 Bridgeport 6 2 2 0 2 6 13 14 Providence 6 2 2 1 1 6 11 18 Charlotte 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 15 Lehigh Valley 6 0 5 1 0 1 8 18

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 4 4 0 0 0 8 15 6 Cleveland 6 3 1 0 2 8 19 17 Laval 7 4 3 0 0 8 25 18 Syracuse 6 3 2 1 0 7 20 20 Rochester 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 22 Toronto 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 22 Belleville 6 2 4 0 0 4 17 22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 5 4 1 0 0 8 19 10 Iowa 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 8 Texas 5 3 2 0 0 6 13 10 Manitoba 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 12 Grand Rapids 5 1 3 0 1 3 11 15 Milwaukee 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 16 Rockford 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 24

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 6 5 0 0 1 11 24 13 Bakersfield 6 4 2 0 0 8 18 16 Stockton 4 3 0 1 0 7 13 7 Abbotsford 6 3 2 1 0 7 17 18 San Jose 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 12 Henderson 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 16 Tucson 5 2 3 0 0 4 10 14 Colorado 6 1 4 0 1 3 22 28 San Diego 4 1 3 0 0 2 10 17

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Bakersfield 3, Henderson 2

Hartford 3, WB/Scranton 2

Rochester 4, Laval 3

Syracuse 3, Cleveland 2

Toronto 5, Belleville 2

Utica 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Providence 4, Charlotte 3

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 5, Tucson 1

Colorado 5, San Jose 4

Ontario 5, Abbotsford 2

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Laval, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.