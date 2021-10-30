Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/30 22:05
NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 13 6 4 43 33 17
Reign FC 12 8 3 39 34 24
Chicago 11 8 5 38 28 28
Washington 10 7 6 36 28 26
Gotham FC 8 5 10 34 28 20
Houston 9 9 5 32 31 30
North Carolina 9 9 5 32 28 23
Orlando 7 10 7 28 27 32
Louisville 5 12 6 21 20 39
Kansas City 3 13 7 16 15 33

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, October 22

Gotham FC 1, Kansas City 1, tie

Thursday, October 28

Gotham FC 1, Louisville 1, tie

Friday, October 29

Chicago 1, Orlando 0

Saturday, October 30

Reign FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 31

Louisville at Gotham FC, 2 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 2 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-31 00:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan mulls reopening border to migrant workers
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%